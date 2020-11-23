Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Akhil’s Brother Insults His Own Brother

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants Abhijeet and Akhil Sarthak are the strong contenders to win the show. The popular reality show is doing extremely well in terms of TRPs and it also likely to get extend for two more weeks. Although, show organizers haven’t announced Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale. It is expected to take place on December 20.

Abhijeet and Akhil are trending on all social media platforms for the past few days. Earlier, they both used to fight for Monal but Abhijeet who understood Monal's mood swings seems to have ignored her. Last week, Akhil and Abhijeet had a verbal spat with each other during the nomination process. It is crystal clear that Akhil really doesn’t like Abhijeet as he is giving tough competition to him in everything. Recently, Akhil’s brother visited Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on Saturday’s episode, when he was asked to choose the top five contestants from the list. Akhil’s brother chosen Sohel followed by Akhil and Abhijeet.

That’s not all, Akhil’s brother is seen saying that he is big a fan of Abhijeet. In this context, Abhijeet has insulted his own brother by choosing Sohel as the top contestants of the current season and admitting himself that he is a fan of Abhijeet. Akhil’s brother hasn’t supported his own brother and he might have known that his brother is not playing the game well compared to his brother.