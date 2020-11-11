Bigg Boss Telugu 4: After Avinash, Monal Overtakes Sohel, Deets Inside

Nagarjuna’s ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ has managed to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its drama-packed episodes. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has surpassed all levels of popularity in the current season. The contestants- Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Mehboob, Sohel and Ariyana nominated for this week's elimination.

Reports are doing the rounds that there will be no elimination this Sunday due to the Diwali festival as show organisers don’t want to disappoint the audience. Speculations are also doing the rounds that Abhijeet is likely to get eliminated and will be sending to a secret room. But, the makers of the movie haven’t a response to any of the news.

Show lovers are constantly voting to their favorite as they doesn’t want their favorite contestant to get evicted. Although, if there is the elimination or not. For those who are uninformed, Monal has surpassed last week Avinash in terms of voting. She garnered huge votes compared to Avinash and he is a more popular celebrity among the Telugu audience than Monal.

The latest news we hear is Monal is believed to have beaten Sohel in this week's voting. She is bagging in fourth place with the highest votes. In other words, she has beaten Sohel who is one of the most popular contestants in the house. Sohel and Mehboob are in the bottom list as of now. It remains to be seen who will bid goodbye to the show this weekend. Can’t wait to watch what unfolds for us in the show in coming days.