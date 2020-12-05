Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abhijeet Sudden Injury Will Impact His Game?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is nearing its end with just three weeks left for its completion. The current season has been totally different when compared to previous seasons in terms of tasks or celebrities. The most talked and popular contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 4, it would be undoubtedly Actor Abhijeet who stands the highest chance of winning the show. Abhijeet is always trending on social media platforms be it for his clash with other housemates or performing well in a task. Abhijeet always makes news. He behaves according to the situation and never hurts anyone through his words or actions. He is the first person to seek an apology if he commits mistakes. It is generous of Abhijeet? Don't you agree, Abhijeet fans? The contestant also has a huge fan following who have formed a group called Abhijeet army who are giving the contestant and the show maximum publicity.

For those who haven’t watched last night's episode, this piece of news is for you. Abhijeet has been sent to jail as he considers himself the worst performer for denying the task in last week and hurting Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna’s with his behavior. The latest news we hear is Abhijeet is believed to have got injured in a luxury budget task near the swimming pool. It remains to be seen whether Nagarjuna will telecast that episode or not as it's weekend, it’s time for Nagarjuna to return to his host duties to grill the contestants. Abhijeet fans are a bit upset that their demigod has been hurt in the task but it's all part of the game. Netizens are highly talking about it and his fans are worrying about him as the show is about to end in a few days.Abhijeet fans are worrying if it's a big injury he may not fully concentrate on the game in the coming three weeks and if it's a minor injury then it will be a huge relief to his fans. It is left to see whether the sudden injury of Abhijeet will make an impact on his game or not. Take a look at the tweets which we have managed for you.