Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Abhijeet Phone Calls Barred?

Actor Abhijeet is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu. While we have to wait for a few more days to know who will emerge as the winner of this season. Show lovers are voting for their favorite star to make them win. Looking at the popularity on social media, we feel Abhijeet has the maximum chance to win the show followed by Sohel and Akhil. Abhijeet has been the most popular Bigg Boss contestant on social media. He trends every day with his fans tweeting from all over. He has also been nominated maximum time in the house but has been saved by his fans. "We love, we are with you Abhijeet has become an anthem for all Ahijeet fans on social media.

Looks like things will not be looking great between contestants Avinash and Monal Gajjar. The housemates are all on the edge and everyone are aware that no one is safe, which has had the contestants up their game to the next level. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are trying a lot to save Monal Gajjar. That’s not all they are also diverting all the contestants to call her number.

It is being said on social media that Abhijeet calls are not getting connected but if they try to Monal it is getting connected.

Abhijeet fans pleasing the show makers to rectify the problem as they want to vote for their favorite contestant. Speculations are also doing the rounds that Abhijeet might have got the highest votes for this week that’s why they could have barred his number. We are not saying it based on our own assumption and show buffs are widely discussing on social media. If you don’t believe us take a look at the tweets:

Array Jaffa @StarMaa Abhijeet number kalavadam laydhu inaaa jaragali😠😠😠😤....! Mamulga vundadhu😎 — Abhijeet (@Abhijeetbhai143) December 2, 2020

We are Watching Show Only for #Abijeet...♥️ Missed Calls r not Connecting @StarMaa Please Look into this Issue...#BiggBossTelugu4 — Haritha (@Divya70119108) December 2, 2020

Abi fans andaru munde inform chesam ga...e week votings ki servers baddalavutayani...ayyayemo guys anduke connect kavadam ledhu avunu kada @starmaa.😁😁 — Sweety and darling (@Anitha63067864) December 2, 2020

Dear honourable StarMaa

Me channel meeda complent eddam ani fix ayyam , missed call voting lo anni contestant ku calls veltunnai but abhijeet number ki chestuntay call kalavatledu , technical issues emina vundemo check cheskondi meeru action teeskokapotay mem teeskovalsi vachidd — Çãll Mê Håméê (@me_hamee) December 2, 2020

Missed calls are not connecing since yesterday @StarMaa .. Please look into this issue and rectify as fast as possible #BiggBossTelugu4 — Madhav (@RC125) December 2, 2020