Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abhijeet Exposes Fake Drama By Akhil and Monal

One of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hasted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The contestants and host of the show will bid goodbye to the viewers next month. The makers are trying their level best to make it more and entertaining for the viewers. Last night, Akhil has been sent to a secret room.

Looks like the show organizers plan for sending Akhil into a secret room has got flopped. It is being said on social media that Akhil and his gang Monal, Akhil and Mehboob are very much aware about the secret room. The buzz on social media suggests that Akhil seems to know that he is going into a secret room. Here are a few proofs that Akhil is already aware of secret room. In one of the interviews, Akhil’s parents stated that Akhil is an avid fan of Bigg Boss 13 and a great fan of winner Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. The Hindi secret room process was similar to last night's episode. Akhil is believed to have forced Sohel and Mehboob to say his name. Akhil did everything to get gain sympathy from the audience and to get footage.

Abhijeet is seen in a video talking with Lasya that how Sohel and Mehboob really thought that Akhil is going out. They seem to have different angle and they are pretty much aware that Bigg Boss is not sending Akhil out of the house. They are best friends in the house, how can they easily give up on him. Abhijeet feels something suspicious with Akhil’s game play. Check out the video right here: