Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Winner Kaushal Manda's Heartbreaking Post For Wife

Do you remember Kaushal Manda? Of course, because Kaushal became so close to the audience during his stint on Bigg Boss. He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season-2.

After winning the title, there was news that Kaushal would work as an actor in Director Maruthi’s film. But, the film has never materialized due to unknown reasons.

Latest news we hear is that Kaushal Manda has penned some emotional words about his wife Neelima. He wrote on his instagram “You went to achieve something, Your fighting with your life to make something, I am sure with your courage you will be something..Get Well Soon and Fightback for your dreams @nelimakaushal #loveyou #missyou”. Check out the post here:

Kaushal fans are worried about Neelima’s health and have wished her a speedy recovery. Last year, Neelima had cancer surgery and it went well. Now, Kaushal’s post reveals that Neelima is not in the pink of her health. Here's wishing her a speedy recovery.