Bigg Boss Telugu 11th Week Eviction: Get Ready For Double Elimination | Who's In Danger Done And Who's Safe?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting interesting day by day. With each passing day, the audience gets to witness another side of the housemates. How they turn against their friends and make new ones. The show makers are making sure the game has lots of twists and turns. In a recent episode, we have witnessed the contestants' parents were visiting the show to cheer them for the grand finale.

As you all know, the nomination process has been completed at the Bigg Boss house in Monday’s episode. This week, six members have been nominated to leave the house. The nominated contestants Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana, Lasya and Monal. According to the reliable sources, Monal and Lasya are in the danger zone, one among these two contestants journey in Bigg Boss house will come to an end this Sunday. If it is double elimination these two members could bid goodbye to the show. On the other hand, the remaining contestants Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel and Ariyana are believed to have entered in a safe zone.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode then this news is for you. Who will be the next captain of the house is yet to be known in tonight’s episode. Abhijeet, Akhil and Dethadi Harika are battling it out with each other. According to reliable sources, Dethadi Harika is the new captain of the house. Sadly, she has been nominated for this week's elimination. If she escapes elimination this weekend then she will safe zone even in next week due to her captaincy power. Let’s wait and watch.