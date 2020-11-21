Bigg Boss Telugu 11th Week Elimination Could Be Different From Other Eviction Episodes

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 kick-started on an exciting note as it saw 16 contestants entering the house and there were three wild entries in the house. As you all know, nine contestants are locked up in the house. Finally, the weekend is here and the audience are gearing up to witness the 11th week of elimination. Bigg Boss weekend episode is not only fun and entertainment among the housemates and the host Nagarjuna will show an exit door to one of the contestants who are nominated for the week elimination.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that there could no elimination this weekend as Bigg Boss' favourite contestants Monal and Lasya are in danger zone. Rumours mills are now abuzz that Kumar Sai is expected to make re-entry the show. While there’s has been no confirmation on the same.

It is being said Bigg Boss 11th elimination could be different in three different ways, one is the elimination, no elimination and the third is re-entry. One among these three is expected to take place in this weekend elimination. If there’s no elimination then it would be super good news for Monal fans who are thinking she will bid goodbye to the show. Let’s wait and watch what’s store for us.

