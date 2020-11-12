Bigg Boss Telugu 10th Week Elimination, Check Out Which Contestants In Danger Zone Of Eviction?

The fourth season Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has been grabbing the headlines for all good reasons. The makers are trying a lot to fetch good TRPs ratings. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is in its tenth week and the nomination process is already done. This week six contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss house.

The contestants nominated for eviction are - Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana, Mehboob and Monal. Among the nominated contestants, there are maximum chances for Monal to get evicted from the house compared to other contestants. She is one the of most popular contestants in the house but she is not performing well in the tasks.

Monal and Mehboob are in danger zone for this week eviction. But, Mehboob has been performing better be it tasks, fight or entertainment. He has been proving himself on the show. While coming to Monal, she is often seen crying in the house and she is not generating any kind of TRPs with her game except her chemistry with Akhil. Who do you will get evicted from the house?

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is likely to come a special guest to Bigg Boss Telugu on the occasion of Dasara. All Akkineni fans are going gaga over the news. It remains to be seen, how far this news contains truth and who wouldn’t love to see them on screen.