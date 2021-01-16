Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winning Contestant Is

Bigg Boss Tamil 4th season grand finale is almost here. All eyes are on the top five finalists-Aari Arjun, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj and Som Shekar who will be the title winner. The show will conclude soon and we all have to for a few months for another new season. Aari Arjun, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj and Som Shekar are the finalists of this season. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the season saw some exciting episodes. All are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the grand finale which is set to be held tomorrow @ 6pm. Some of the show buffs predicts that Aari Arjuna has maximum chances to become a winner for this season. On top, she is leading in unofficial polls with a majority of votes. She might walk with the winner's trophy this Sunday.

Who do you think will win?

Aari Arjun

Balaji Murugadoss

Ramya Pandian

Rio Raj

Som Shekar

Please share your opinions with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

