Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winner Prediction!

Just a few hours left to witness the winner of the most prestigious show, Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The top five finalists of BB Tamil 4 are Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj, Som Shekar and Balaji Murugadoss. Now, my dear readers, whom do you think the winner of this season. Rumours are doing the rounds that Aari Arjuna is going to win the title.

It is said that he has got more number of votes and according to a report, he has garnered almost 60% votes in the finale. This is said to be the first ever in the BiggBoss Tamil history. Let us not predict much but wait and watch the grand finale which will air at 6 PM today.

Another news is that Aari is one of the highest paid contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. It is said that he is going to walk away with Rs 30 lakh as his remuneration. Aari Arjuna is one of the persons who maintained a good rapport with the contestants of the show and got the tag of highly matured and straight forward person.

Here are the tweets from Twitter.

Really #RamyaPandian is equally deserving..

But we already knew that #AariArujunan is going to be winner..

It's Okay , You entertained a lot Ramya Akka, Thanks for that..

May you get a bright future..#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBoss4Tamil #RamyaPandian #cookuwithcomali pic.twitter.com/82fKLIUmKQ — Darun (@Darun95124731) January 16, 2021