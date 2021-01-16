Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Finalist Chooses 5 Lakhs Over Winner's Title

Bigg Boss is a reality show, where contestants from all walks of life are locked in a common house. They compete with each other to win a cash prize by saving themselves from eliminations based on public votes. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is hosted by Kamal Haasan is making the headlines for all good reasons. Bigg Boss Tami's 4 grand finale is likely to be held by end of this month.

The show makers haven't announced any grand finale date but they are adding twists in the show to attract the audience. Bigg Boss contestant Gabriella Charlton walked out with a cash prize offer of Rupees five lakh. Looks like she doesn't want to take as risk she was the last one to get saved in the previous elimination process.

Finally, in the presence of everyone, Bigg Boss asked for the final decision of Gabriella Charlton in this regard. As Gabriella was fixed about her decision, Bigg Boss permitted her to go ahead.

Amid lots of emotional moments, Gabriella walked out of the show with the cash prize offer of Rupees five lakh.