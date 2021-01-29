Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Gets Legal Notice For Comments Against Sanam

Balaji Murugadoss is hitting the headlines for all wrong reasons. For those who unversed, Balaji Murugadoss became household during his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Recently, the show was concluded, Aari emerged as the winner whereas Balaji Murugadoss became runner up of the last season. He was one of the controversial contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. He had issues with almost every contestant for one or other reason.

During an episode, he made some sensational comments against model Sanam Shetty by saying that she gained her beauty pageant title by involving in casting couch. He further degraded the company who's organised the show. Balaji comments has reached to Joe Michael who's the owner of the company. Now, he has issued a legal notice to Balaji Murugadoss demanding an apology or to pay compensation of rupees one crore. The legal notice has put him in a tight spot and it is left to see how is going to respond to it.

Check out the legal notice issued by Joe Michael in his Twitter account :