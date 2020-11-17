Bigg Boss Surprise Guest: Lasya's Son Junnu's Emotional Meeting With Mother In Today's Episode

Anchor Lasya is one of the popular celebrity in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She came to participate in the show by leaving her two year old son to win the game. All the show lovers would know how badly Lasya is missing his son. Recently, on Diwali, the makers of the show have played a voice recorder of Junnu in the house.

Lasya broke into tears and all the housemates were seen saying I Love You Junnu. Lasya’s munchkin is all set to meet you all in tonight's episode. Yes, what you read is right. According to the reliable, the makers of the show are believed to have planned an emotional episode for the audience and the housemates. All the contestants are going to meet their family members and all of them are bachelors in the house. Only Lasya is a married person and her son will surely grab the audience's attention.

On the other hand, speculations are doing the rounds that Lasya is likely to get eliminated this weekend. The other contestants who are nominated with Lasya are Abhijeet, Monal, Ariyana, Sohel and Harika. Monal is a weak contestant than Lasya but Akhil fans will support her as he hasn’t been nominated for week elimination. Watch this space for more updates.