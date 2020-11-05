Bigg Boss Season 2 contestant, runner-up and actor Samrat Reddy tied the knot for the second time with Anjana Sri Likhitha on Wednesday. The wedding took place at Kakinada with only his close family members and few friends attending the marriage keeping in view the COVID-19 restrictions. His co-contestants Tanish Alladi and Deepthi Sunaina were also said to be present at the wedding.

Samrat’s sister designer Shilpa Reddy took to social media to share a few pics and videos of the intimate wedding on her Instagram account.

Celebrities and Twitterati congratulated Samrat on the joyous occasion.

Samrat was earlier married to Harishtha Reddy in 2015, but the marriage ended in a divorce. Things turned ugly for the actor after he was arrested for allegedly destroying her belongings and the case was settled later and they divorced in 2018.

No details are available about the bride but by Shilpa Reddy's posts, it seemed like love has struck again for the actor.

