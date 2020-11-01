Bigg Boss Ready To Meet Demands Of Nagarjuna

One cannot deny the fact, Bigg Boss Telugu is a popular reality show in Telugu states. All the credit goes to Akkineni Nagarjuna. He has been winning the hearts of the audience with his strong hosting skills. Recently, Nagarjuna missed the Dasara weekend episode as he was busy with ‘Wild Dog’ shoot. Samantha Akkineni hosted the show in Nagarjuna’s place and Dasara special episode with Akhil, Payal Rajput, Karthikeya turned out to be an instant hit. There were reports that Samantha was supposed to host even this weekend episode as well. But, she is believed to have rejected the proposal. The show organizers thought to bring back Nagarjuna as the host of the show.

According to the reliable sources, the show organisers have arranged a special chopper for him to bring Nagarjuna to the airport where a chartered flight flew him to Hyderabad. Looks like arranging a special charter flight for Nagarjuna would have been an expensive thing to show organisers. It wouldn’t be a crime, if we say that the show organizers wouldn’t step back to meet the demands of Nagarjuna as he is the primary reason to fetch attractive TRP ratings. The show organizers are not leaving any stone unturned as they want the show to be a hit. The weekend TRP ratings, believed to bring a huge revenue for the channel and that could be the reason, they are ready to meet all the demands of Nagarjuna.