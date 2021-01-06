Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Start Date, Contestants, Host Details, Venue

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is all set to begin in the third week of January after Sankranti. Like the previous season, Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting this season's Bigg Boss too. As always, the venue of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is Innovative film city which is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Bidadi.

Although there are several names including the likes of Tik Tok actors Sonu Gowda and Bindu Gowda, Jaware Huduga Hanumanthu, Jothe Jotheyali hero Anirudh Jakhar doing the rounds, there is no official confirmation on the contestants who would be entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house in season 8. Anirudh issued a video statement stating that there was no truth in the rumours about him leaving the popular Kannada serial for the TV reality show.

On the other hand, the show makers are keen on complying with the COVID precautionary measures and protocols laid down by the government.

All the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants will be required to stay in quarantine before entering the house. Also confirmed is the duration of the show. The BBK 8 contestants will be locked up inside the house for 100 days as has been the practice in previous seasons too.

All arrangements are being made in full swing to ensure the house is all ready when the contestants are finalised.

The popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is already being telecast in Tamil and Hindi being hosted by Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan respectively. Bigg Boss Telugu recently concluded its 4th season with Abhijeet being declared as the winner. Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. On the other hand, Mohan Lal is gearing up to host another new season of Malayalam Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep the host of Bigg Boss Kannada is busy wrapping up his movie shoot for Phantom so he can make time to host the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss season 8.