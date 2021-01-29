Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Makers Struggling To Find Contestants For This Reason?

Kichcha Sudeep hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been much awaited by the fans from a long time. The official Instagram page of the channel airing the show unveiled a new promo featuring Kichcha Sudeep. In the promo, Abhinaya Chakravarthy of the Kannada film industry is seen gearing up for a vacation. When he is prepping up for a vacation, Sudeep asks him to get a photocopy of his passport. When assistant tries to take the photocopy, he gets the end result as the number instead of a passport. The show organisers clearly hint that Bigg Boss Season 8 will air soon.

Over the past couple of days, we are hearing that the celebrities Yash's mother 'Pushpa, News anchor Radha Hiregowda, Yaare Nee Mohini fame Sushma Shekar, Tiktok star Sonu Gowda, Bindu Gowda, Drone Prathap to name a few are likely to enter Bigg Boss 8. Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are struggling to gather contestants for the upcoming season.

Show organisers have approached a few of the celebrities but they seem to have rejected the offer as the makers seem to be quoting a decent remuneration to stay in the house. Some of the celebrities who are at home without work for the past few months are demanding a hefty remuneration to participate in the show. Show makers are rejecting the celebrities who are demanding huge remuneration to take part in the show. Likewise, Show organiser are struggling to find contestants for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen who are going to enter into the show. We don't how far this news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on social media. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.