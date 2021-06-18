Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Creates History: Details Inside

Sandalwood actor and Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep and Colors Kannada have created history with version 2.0 of the TV reality show. If you are wondering, how, here you go. When the show runners suspended the show due to lockdown announced by Karnataka state, there were rumors that it might be impossible for Colors Kannada to continue the show. But, they surprised everyone by making an announcement about resuming the show, shortly. It is known that Bigg Boss viewers were mighty disappointed when the show went off air not to mention the disappointment suffered by contestants who had survived eliminations to stay in the Kannada Bigg Boss house for longer. Now, with the show makers planning to bring back the show, there is a smile on everyone's face.

Colors Kannada is releasing the promos of Bigg Boss contestants much to the delight of the audience. If you recall, last year, Malayalam Bigg Boss was also cancelled midway due to the lockdown and the makers could not continue the show. The makers ended the show without announcing any winners. However, later, the channel even started a new season with new contestants.

But, Colors Kannada has decided to go ahead and create history. Never before has this happened in any of the Bigg Boss shows. The show runners have decided to resume the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 with the same contestants, thus creating history on the Indian television. It now remains to be seen what elements will the show makers bring in the second innings to make the show interesting enough tokeep the TV viewers glued to the show.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.