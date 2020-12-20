Bigg Boss Host Nagarjuna Entry in Thalapathy Vijay Style For Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu finals is here and one contestant from the house will be chosen as the winner. He will walk away with a whopping 50 lakhs (before TDS). The makers have set the stage for the grand finale at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad which houses the Bigg Boss Telugu sets.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to be the chief guest at the Telugu Bigg Boss finals while evicted participants are expected to make a special appearance. As per the promo Tollywood actress Pranitha Subash of Pawan Kalyan's Atharintiki Daredi fame is expected to dance at the grand finale of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 before the winner is announced.

On the other hand, the eliminated contestants will be sharing the stage again to cheer for their housemates who have managed to stay inside the house.

Meanwhile, a video doing the rounds from the grand finale of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 shows host Akkineni Nagarjuna making a royal entry in Thalapathy Vijay Style and fans of the Kollywood actor who are waiting for the release of his new movie Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, are thrilled.

