Bigg Boss Host Akkineni Nagarjuna, Samantha In Competition With Anchor Suma: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Samantha Akkineni are all set to compete with popular host Suma. Currently, Nagarjuna is being hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is ruling the TRPs charts. We can’t imagine Bigg Boss without Nagarjuna. He has been hosting the show since Bigg Boss Telugu 4 but he found a place in people's hearts.

Show lovers were used to ask to see Jr NTR as the host because he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season-1. Nagarjuna made the audience to forget Jr NTR with his hosting skills, the way he is grilling the contestants and entertaining the audience. Nagarjuna is the one primary reason for many Telugu audience are watching Bigg Boss.

It wouldn’t be a crime, if we said, Samantha Akkineni is following the footprints of Nagarjuna. As you all might aware, she is the daughter-in-law of Akkineni Nagarjuna and wife of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Getting inspiration from her father in law is really not a bad idea. Do you want, what’s that? It’s nothing but Samantha is also hosting a celebrity talk show ‘Sam-Jam’ which will be streaming on OTT platform Aha. The first episode is all set to air on November 13 and the first one to appear on the show is Vijay Deverakonda.

Nagarjuna and Samantha hosting the show become a challenging task for Anchor Suma. It’s a known fact that Suma is ‘Queen of Television’. She attracted the audience with her witty humor and no one can beat when it comes to Anchor. She has been in Anchor profession for more than a decade. Now, Nagarjuna and Samatha are joined in the race to compete with her. Nagarjuna and Samantha will be hosting the show only for a while as they are popular stars in Tollywood and they have to do movies for their fans.