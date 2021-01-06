Bigg Boss Hindi 14: Check Out Who Are In Danger Zone For This Week Elimination

Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines since it went on air. It's known fact that this week, there was a twist to the nomination task because Bigg Boss has nominated few contestants for breaking rules in the house. For those who haven't watched last night episode, then this piece of news is for you, Bigg Boss nominated Rubina, Jasmin, Aly and Abinav for this week elimination.

If you observe closely, this week nomination could be really tough for the audience as all four nominated contestants are strong contestants and they have a huge fan following outside of the show. That's not all, they are also giving a lot of content to the show and they are attracting audience towards the show, getting any contestant evicted this week could be really a big disappoint for their own fans.

If reports are to go anything by, Aly and Jasmin are in the danger zone in unofficial polls. As usual, Rubina is on top. She is followed by Abhinav, Aly, and Jasmin, in that order. Speculations are doing the rounds that Jasmin might get eliminated from this house this weekend. It remains to be seen to whom Salman Khan will show an exit door. Whom do you think will get eliminated this weekend? Do let us know in the comments section below.