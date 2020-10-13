Bigg Boss Giving Special Power To Sohel Is Hot Topic On Social Media!

Sohel is one of the strong contestants in the house. He is at the top of the game, be it in the terms of performing well in tasks or maintaining a healthy relationship with his fellow inmates. He is the captain of this week. As you all know that Sohel and Mehboob are close buddies in the house. They always shell out friendship goals to their fans. Looks like Bigg Boss might have tested Sohel and Mehboob's friendship.

In a recent nomination task, most of the contestants have nominated Mehboob for this week's eviction. After the nomination task, Bigg Boss has given a special power to Sohel to save one person from nomination. Sohel saved his dearest friend Mehboob and both of their eyes were filled with tears. It was an emotional moment for both of them.

Netizens are highly discussing on social media that 'Why did Bigg Boss give special power to Sohel?' So far, there were four captains in the house but Bigg Boss hasn’t given the special power to any one of them. Some of the show lovers are expressing their views on social media that Bigg Boss makers want Mehboob to be in the house to create some drama. Some others are saying that there are ten people in nominations, but as per Bigg Boss rule only nine contestants should be on the nomination list that’s why show makers might have used it. We don’t know why Bigg Boss saved Mehboob from nominations but Sohel proved that friendship is everything. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets which we have gathered for you all.

#Sohel Tho Friendship Undadam Valle #Mehaboob Save Ayyadu..Lednate Out Ye..Ilanti Time Lo House Lo Friendship Entha Avasaramo Telustundi #BiggBossTelugu4 — Joshi Praveen (@AlwaysJPraveen) October 13, 2020

#Sohel ki chamcha la behave chestunadu #Mehaboob. Sohel frndship kosam emaina chestadu gani adee frndship matter lo #Divi ni tappu antaadenti. Have you lost ur brains?#BiggBossTelugu4 — Bigg Boss Telugu 4 (@borekodutundi) October 13, 2020

If you have missed Monday's episode, then, this piece of news is for you. Lasya, Noel, Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal, Harika, Kumar Sai, Ariyana, and Divi have been nominated for this week's elimination. The show is turning interesting and it remains to be seen who will face eviction this weekend.