Bigg Boss Giving More Footage To Monal, Ignoring Serious Contestants Like Abhijeet: Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans hooked to their TV sets. To make things more interesting, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been introducing different twists. Sohel and Ariyana had a bitter fight with each other. Sohel is unable to get from it as Ariyana made some strong statements to him.

He is seen reeling under pressure as Nagarjuna could scold him in Saturday’s episode. Finally, it’s the weekend, Nagarjuna is all set to return to the show to evaluate contestants' performance for the week. In a recent episode, Monal got a chance to appeal to the audience to vote for her. She went into the confession room and asked the audience to vote her as next week is very much crucial to her. She asked all her followers to support her.

After stepping out of the confession room, Monal can be seen blowing a flying kiss to Bigg Boss and singing praises for giving her an opportunity. The show makers haven’t telecast the video of where Abhijeet is having a serious discussion with Sohel the latter fight with Ariyana. Netizens are questioning that Bigg Boss is giving more footage to Monal and ignoring serious discussion about other contestants.

Some of them are even suggesting to Bigg Boss to make Monal the winner of this season. Netizens are trolling Bigg Boss for giving more screen space to Monal than Abhijeet and telecasting unnecessary video clips. We have managed a few tweets for our dear viewers. Take a look at the tweets:

#BiggBossTelugu4

Monal ki intha screen space avsarama ??

Malli aa muddulu okati

Vammmooo — Naveen (@Navin_malparaju) December 11, 2020