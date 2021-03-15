Does the name Gangavva needs any introduction? Obviously, a big No. She has created her own mark with her YouTube videos and also stepped into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. She stayed in the house for a couple of weeks and won the hearts of the audience with her language and acting skills. She quit the season due to some health problems. We all know that Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 fulfilled his promise of gifting Gangavva a new house.

She is a woman who hasn't trained on how to act but she knows how to live in the role. She performs with much ease and earned an incredible fan following in the two Telugu states. Gangavva is a sensation on YouTube. She knows how to grab the attention of the folks.

Gangavva was very excited over her helicopter ride. She shared a video on her Instagram and said that it was her first helicopter ride. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

On the career front, Gangavva was working for a YouTube channel after her successful stint in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. She is also working for the show 'Aaharam Aarogyam' along with her Sujatha who also participated in the show.