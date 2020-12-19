Bigg Boss Free Invitation To Watch Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Grand Finale is all set to be held tomorrow and the show makers have extended an open invitation to all the bigg boss fans who have been cheering the contestants.Here's how you can watch the grand finals of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.Bigg Boss Telugu host Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to announce the winner of season 4. In all probability, Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to be the chief guest at the event.The general talk is that Abhijeet will be the winner of the show. After reports of a female candidate creating history in this season emerged, her sister has reportedly said that she wanted Ariyana Glory to win on her own merit and not because she's a woman.Now, about attending the event. Do you want to know how to watch the finals? Here's how...

You are invited to Make it BIGG!

Akhil Sarthak, Dethadi Harika, Abhijeet, Ariyana and Sohel were among the finalists on Bigg Biss 4 Telugu finals. Who will win the show? Find out tomorrow.