Bigg Boss Fans Rachcha Outside Sets After Nagarjuna Warning Abhijeet

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet is the darling of thousands of people(girls) and the most talked contestant this season. He is touted to be the potential winner of the coveted title and if you ask his die-hard fans, they already consider him as a winner of the season. Whether it’s his flamboyant personality or fights with his rival Akhil, Abhijeet has been seen making headlines more often than not.

There is no denying the fact that, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been riding low in terms of controversies but Abhijeet is the best contestant and entertainer of the current season. Abhijeet might have known the pulse of the audience be it through his emotional outburst or friendship goals. Abhijeet shelling out friendship goals with Harika and they look so adorable in the house.

Abika friendship is also one of the major reasons to garner a solid TRP rating. The show makers have released a promo where Nagarjuna asked Bigg Boss to open the gates. The promo went viral in no time. Abhijeet fans believed to have thought their demi-god really has been sent out from the house. Abhijeet fans believed to have reached to Annapurna Studios to create a ruckus or protest in front of the house for sending out Abhijeet without any valid reasons.

Luckily, Nagarjuna suggested Abhijeet focus on the game and play well , as only a few weeks left for the grand finale. Even though the promo hinted at angry Nagarjuna showing the door to Abhijeeth, it was later announced that there would be no elimination this weekend. Also Jabardasth Mukku Avinash got immunity from eviction for two weeks. Here are fans reactions to Abhijeet’s fake elimination: