Bigg Boss Fans Happy With Nagarjuna Firing Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become talk of the town, thanks to the contestants for giving enough drama as well as entertain the audience. Well, the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 came to an end and the episode was expected to be one of the most eventful episodes of the season since it was followed by one of the most notorious weeks in terms of the fights.

Nagarjuna did slam Ariyana and the housemates for their behaviour. However, fans are mighty upset with the fact that Nagarjuna didn’t slam Sohel as much as he slammed Ariyana. In last night episode, Nagarjuna not only lashed out on Ariyana for using ‘Women card’, but he hasn't allowed Sohel or Ariyana to talk about it. Nagarjuna tells them that they have made the audience to talk about their unruly behavior on television. Show buffs have impressed with Nagarjuna's hosting skills the way he grilled the contestants. That's not all, they went on took to Twitter to praise the actor for the way he schooled the ‘celebrities’ this season. Take a look:

If you are waiting with bated breath for tonight’s episode to know who will get evicted this weekend. Then, this piece of news is for you. Monal Gajjar is all set to leave the house in tonight’s episode. She will be the last contestant of this season to get evicted from the house. Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Harika and Ariyana are the top five finalists of this season. Keep watching this space for more updates.