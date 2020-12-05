Bigg Boss Fans Fight Over Monal's Elimination: Twitter War Rages On

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers are definitely in the mood to shock the audience. One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has undoubtedly failed to create its magic, unlike its previous seasons. The Nagarjuna hosted controversial reality show has scored the lowest TRPs this year all thanks to contestants who somewhere lack the competitive spirit. In last weekend, Nagarjuna lashed at Abhijeet for denying the task and many of the show have lovers have trolled him for targeting Abhijeet.

Some others went on to say that the host is biased when it comes to Monal Gajjar. That’s not all, Monal was supposed to eliminate a long back. But, Nagarjuna and show makers keep on saving her from eviction. Every weekend, netizens are eagerly waiting to hear Monal eliminated from the show but Nagarjuna is showing the exit door to some other contestant instead of her.

People are betting on big time on social media that Monal is all set to get evicted this week. Monal die-hard fan made a tweet that Monal has been nominated for 12 times and saved too. She tweeted that Monal even saved for this week. Another used commented to that Monal eliminated from the show. The other user is saying that the shoot hasn’t completed how come you people are so confident about her elimination.

Looking at the current trend, it looks show lovers are fighting over Monal’s elimination on Twitter. Here are a few tweets which we have managed for our viewers:

