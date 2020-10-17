Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Jaffar Reveals Interesting Facts About The Show

There’s no denying in the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is receiving mixed responses from fans and audiences. Earlier, Bigg Boss ex-contestants would think twice to either comment or talk about the show. But, things have gradually changed. Recently, Jordar Sujatha and Karate Kalyani gave an interview to a Telugu channel. The ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Jaffar joined the live session to share his Bigg Boss house experience. He stated that “It’s very impossible to come out of the show without any negativity.

He said that you both should feel happy referring to Sujatha and Karate Kalyani." He also suggested them not to watch the previous episodes. He further added that, "I was eliminated in the second week of my journey in the house. I didn’t feel like watching my previous episodes." He also revealed the reason why he hasn’t watched the show after his exit. He said that Bigg Boss makers will always be with a preoccupied mind. They will decide what to show to the audiences before sending the contestants into the house, how much screen space they should give for the contestants. They’ll show the contestants whom they want and it's a biased show. If you take a look at Bigg Boss Telugu 4, there’s nothing in it except love and comedy track. They are showing only five contestants and I don’t want to point out the names as many show lovers would know about whom I’m talking. They haven’t done enough justice to Gangavva. The makers have given screen space to Gangavva but they have shown her with selected contestants. The show will be recorded in 24*7 but they will telecast the show for only one hour. In that hour, they will show only selected contestants”.

If you are looking forward to tonight's episode, then, we have interesting news in our store. Akhil Abhijeet, Noel, Lasya, Divi, Kumar Sai have entered the safe zone. Monal Gajjar and Ariyana Glory are in danger zone. Reports suggest that one among these two will face eviction in Sunday's episode.