Bigg Boss Evicted Jasmin To Save Abhinav: Check Twitter Reaction

It is that time of the week when we get to witness another elimination from the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 house. There are some reports floating on social media that Jasmin Bhasin has been eliminated from the show. But, there's no official confirmation whether Jasmin is really out of the show or not. This has been reported by handles like The Real Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak.

He also mentioned that shooting is still going on which that means makers haven't completed the shoot yet, they might complete it by tonight. Earlier, there was news that Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin could get evicted and they might be sent to a secret room. It was speculated that this week could have double eviction. In no time, fresh rumours are doing the rounds that Jasmin will alone say goodbye to the show. Jasmin is one of the strong contestants in the house.

She is truly playing the game well in the house. Jasmin fans who have learnt about her eviction, requesting Jasmin to bring back to the house and some of them are saying that there's no Bigg Boss without Jasmin. Some of the netizens went on to said that Abhinav Shukla is the favourite contestant of Salman Khan and Show makers to save him they seem to be eliminating Jasmin. They also said that makers will not eliminate the contestants based upon the votes and they will eliminate the contestant who they don't want to be in the house. If you don't believe us, take a look at the tweets which we have managed for our viewers:

Makers have done this unnecessarily and to hype everything. She is top 2 in ormax since beginning.

BHASIN FAMILY REUNION — NO BB WITHOUT JASMIN (@BiggerBosser) January 8, 2021

Those who are shocked about Jasmin's eviction, she might be the Devolina of this season. I like her a bit but bring her back only n only if she is in secret room. Else, this season will become too predictable.#RahulVaidya — Raghav Sharma| RKV fandom (@Doctors59771914) January 8, 2021

Omg noo 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 BHASIN FAMILY REUNION — JASMIN'S UNPAID PR (@Miraculousvibe) January 8, 2021

Everyone knows it's impossible , agar elimination hua nhi hoga #JasminBhasin secret room gyi hogi — Upswaggerking (@Upswaggerking1) January 8, 2021

Not possible I will cry nowwww....noooo😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — WE LOVE JASLY (@BarshaP00454404) January 8, 2021