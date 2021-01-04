Bigg Boss Dethadi Harika Gets Bumper Offer Before Winner Abijeet

Dethadi Harika became a household during her stint in Bigg Boss. She was one of the five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She enjoys a huge fan following. We have super exciting news for all her fans. Dethadi Harika is going great guns in her career. Harika dearest friends winner Abhijeet hasn't made any official confirmation about his movies yet.

But, Harika seems to have hit jackpot. According to the reliable sources, Harika signed two web series which will be hitting the floors soon. She is getting a fancy pay for both the series.

Recently, Bigg Boss was concluded on a grand note, Abhijeet became the winner of the show while Akhil became runner up of the show. Sohel, Mehboob, Ariyana, Avinash, Divi, Lasya and Mehaboob were the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.