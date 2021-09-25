Bigg Boss Contestant's Item Song In Nagarjuna's Bangarraju

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. A few years ago, Nagarjuna also donned the hat of hosting a TV show. Currently, Nagarjuna is the host of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Nagarjuna is one of the reasons for the show's impressive TRPs for weekend episodes. Nagarjuna is always the first person to help Bigg Boss contestants in their career. If you are wondering which contestant we are talking about, she is none other than Monal Gajjar. There were rumors that Monal Gajjar used to be the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna, as he used to save her from every elimination.

She was there till the very end and got eliminated in the pre-final round. Now, latest we hear is that that Monal Gajjar has been roped in to play an item song in Nagarjuna's upcoming film 'Bangarraju'. The film also features Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Bangarraju is a sequel to the blockbuster Sankranti hit 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' which was released in 2016. The film is being helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.