Bigg Boss Contestants To Appear In Chiranjeevi Movie: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in Telugu states. The show enjoys a massive fan following in the Telugu speaking states.

We hear that Bigg Boss contestants Divi and Anchor Lobo are going to appear in Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies. Yes, what you read is right.

Bigg Boss Divi is all set to play a key role in Chiranjeevi's God Father which is an official remake of Mollywood hit 'Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi will be reprising the role of Mohan Lal in the film. On the other hand, Anchor Lobo will also be working with Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar which is being directed by Meher Ramesh.

We are sure Bigg Boss fans can't wait to watch them on the big screen.