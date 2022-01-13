Bigg Boss Contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth Suffers Leg Injury

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth is making the headlines ever since Deepthi Sunaina announced that she was officially breaking up with him on New Year's eve.

Recently, on Deepthi Sunaina's birthday, Shanmukh did not want to let go of the chance to wish her. But, Deepthi did not reciprocate nor did she react to Shanmukh's wishes. Deepthi totally ignored him.

Lately, Shanmukh shared a new picture on his Instagram stories which shows his leg. It is captioned Sweet and Rod memory. There's no clarity when Shanmukh's leg got injured--is it recent or an old one. Nevertheless, we thought of sharing this with you.

Here's the pic for you:

Now it remains to be seen if Deepthi would respond to this.

