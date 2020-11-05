Bigg Boss Contestant Noel Sean Fans Creating Trouble For My ‘Baby’: Rahul Sipligunj

BiggBoss 3 Telugu Winner Rahul Sipligunj is famous for his private albums. Songs like Mangamma and Gallika Ganesh brought him fame and name in Telangana. He says his goal is to bring the independent music album culture to top-level in Tollywood.

Recently, Rahul Produced an album title named ‘Baby’ it was released and got millions of views. For this album, he erected a huge set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. He faced many obstacles to release the album and postponed it several times due to technical issues.

Now, he is receiving negative comments from fans of Noel who is a singer and Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestant claiming the lyrics were written by him. He showed his anguish and asked the fans to watch the song for just entertainment. So far, Rahul Sipligunj's name is a brand. I got this name because of all your support and help, signs off former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Sipliganj.