Bigg Boss Contestant Divi To Work With Two Mega Actors

It's not that tough for the audience to recall or recognise Divi Vadthya. Divi Vadthya, who became a household name after she appeared on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, had shared the screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in 2019's Telugu film Maharshi

She was eliminated in the second month of the show as she bagged the least votes. Divi became extremely popular compared to other Bigg Boss contestants right from winner Abhijeet to Mukku Avinash to Sohel. Speculations are doing the rounds that Divi has been roped to play a key role in Pawan Kalyan's yet to launch film. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

On the other hand, On Bigg Boss grand finale episode, Chiranjeevi has announced that Divi will play a powerful cop role in his new project Vedhalam remake, which will be directed by Meher Ramesh. Likewise, Divi Vadthya hits the jackpot with Mega actors.