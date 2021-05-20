Bigg Boss Contestant Divi Vadthya's Cab Stories Teaser Out!

As promised, Spark OTT is coming up with unique content. Cab Stories is the next attraction of ImageSpark Production. Starring Bigg Boss contestant Divi Vadthya, Giridhar, Dhanraj, Praveen, Srihan and Siri in lead roles, the film will have its digital premiere on May 28, 2021.

The teaser of Cab Stories has been released by Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Reddy. The video begins with Sunil’s voiceover introducing all the lead characters getting on a cab. Initially, all the characters look contented and it appears as if their journey begun late. However, we need to wait till May 28 to know for how long their journey that had many twists and turns had begun.

The teaser looks promising and creates great hype. It’s indeed a perfect concept for an OTT platform. All the actors appears to have given their best. The cinematography and BGM are the other big assets, other than rich production values and sensible direction.

Bigg Boss 4 fame Divi Vadthya seems to have got a promising role. Billed to be an out and out entertainer, Cab Stories is directed by KVN Rajesh and produced by S Krishna.

Sujatha Siddharth has handled the cinematography, while Sai Kartheek has scored the music and Tammiraju is the editor.