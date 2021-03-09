Bigg Boss Contestant Dethadi Harika Now Telangana Tourism Brand Ambassador

Looks like Dethadi Harika is going great guns in professional wise. She won millions of hearts during her stint in the show. Post the show, Dethadi Harika hasn't announced about her future projects. But, this comes as a huge surprise to her fans and audience.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has appointed Bigg Telugu 4 contestant and YouTuber Alekhya Harika as its brand ambassador. The appointment was made by TSTDC Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta on the occasion of International Women's Day Celebrations.

Sri Uppal Srinivas Gupta Garu, Chairman of Telangana state tourism Development corporation, appointed Miss Alekhya Harika as the new brand ambassador for TSTDC@USrinivasGupta @VSrinivasGoud @KTRTRS @harika_alekhya #Telanganatourism #TSTDC pic.twitter.com/cMIyK4yRlp — Telangana State Tourism (@tstdcofficial) March 8, 2021

Alekhya Harika was one of the top five contestants in season four of Bigg Boss Telugu and the first one to be eliminated from the race in the top five.She has about 1.6 million subscribers. Alekya garnered fans on social media for her use of the Telangana dialect.