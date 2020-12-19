Just a day left to know about the winner of the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Abhijeet, Sohel, Ariyana, Akhil, and Harika are the top five finalists of this season. From many days, we are hearing the news that Abhijeet would become the winner of the show. He has been in nominations for many times, but he was not evicted out of the show as he bagged highest number of votes. The fans of Abhijeet are not leaving any stone unturned to make the 'Life is beautiful' hero as the winner of this season.

We have also seen many hashtags related to Abhijeet trending on Twitter. Fans of Abhi have created new records and this didn't happen for any of the Bigg Boss contestants earlier.

According to the sources, Abhijeet has scored highest number of votes on the last day of voting and he is on the top of the list. Another news is that the makers of Bigg Boss are trying to create a new record this year. Yes! It is said that Ariyana Glory could be the winner of the show. Let us not decode much but wait till Sunday to know about the winner.