Bigg Boss 4 Telugu TRPs At All Time Low?

King Nagarjuna is hosting the ongoing Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the show is being aired for more than two months now. Bigg Boss is not only grabbing the headlines but the show has managed to make a place for itself among the top ten reality shows of Telugu.

If you may recall, recently, we have told you, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has created a record with viewership and the latest edition registered an 18.5 TRP rating. That’s not all, it went on to beat the numbers of the last season.

The latest we hear is that Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to hold a decent TRP rating in last week. Are you waiting to know it, then why late? According to reliable sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is continuing with its trend of decent TRP ratings. Talking about the show's last week TRP rating, it seems to be registered 4 TRP on weekdays and the show holds an average of 5 TRP ratings, as per sources. Check out the tweet which is doing the rounds on social media: