Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith Spills The Beans On Abhijeeth-Harika Relationship Status

The world's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has successfully completed sixty days and inching towards the grand finale. People are betting big time on who will be among the top finalists..Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is expected to take place in the second week of December.

Do you remember Swathi Deekshith of Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Of course, the answer will be ‘Yes’, she stepped into Bigg Boss Telugu as a third wild card contestant after Kumar Sai and Jabardasth Avinash. Unfortunately, she was evicted from the house in less than a week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the boring seasons but there are few pairs in the house, if you take, Abhijeet-Harika, Akhil-Monal and Avinash-Ariyana. It’s common to maintain relationships in the house as the contestants will be locked up in the house with only a few people. It’s common for the contestants to develop feelings for others. Show lovers are understood that there is no genuine relationship between Akhil and Monal. This adorable couple get a lot of screen space compared to other contestants. On the other hand, rumors are doing the rounds that something is brewing between Abhijeet and Harika.

Swathi Deekshith has opened about Abhijeet-Harika’s relationship. When Swathi was in Bigg Boss Telugu, she was with Abhijeet and Noel most of the time. Swathi understood Abhijeet very well in a week of her journey. Swathi's reaction to Abhijeet and Harika’s relationship, she stated that “ There’s nothing in between them, they are just friends in the house. Harika behaves like a kid and most of her actions will be a kid that’s why Abhijeet treats her like a baby. I’m not understanding why Bigg Boss are highlighting Abhijeet and Harika when there’s nothing in between them. When I was in the house, Harika used to be Abhijeet for one hour and the rest of time, she used to be with Noel. Harika is a possessive girl and she might be possessive of her friend Abhijeet. Harika mindset is like mine thing and she might be treating her friend Abhijeet also like that but there’s nothing extra brewing in between them. Harika mentality is like that and she is a girl with a different personality. She always tries to support her friend Abhijeet but they are only friends in the house". Swathi gave clarity about their relationship.