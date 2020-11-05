Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Samantha Akkineni Got Higher Rating Than Nagarjuna As Host?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is ruling the TRP charts. The show which went on air in September this year has managed to make space in the audience’s hearts. Recently, Akkineni Nagarjuna skipped the Bigg Boss Telugu Dasara weekend episode as he flew to Manali due to work professional commitments. If you ask any show lover, who had hosted Bigg Boss Dasara episode? The big answer will be Nagarjuna’s daughter in law Samantha Akkineni.

She is one of the most bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. Samantha fans and audience were pretty excited to see her on a reality show. It was for the first time, Samantha has hosted the show. If reports are to be believed, Samantha’s Dasara weekend special episode is believed to have registered a TRPs rating of 11.3 seems to be a decent rating. Samantha hosting skills was loved by one and all. Currently, the ongoing season is inching towards the grand finale as it has crossed the halfway mark by now.

On the career front, Samantha last appeared in ‘Jaanu’ which is the remake of the much-acclaimed Tamil hit ’96’. The original film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles while Samantha reprised the role of Trisha in the Telugu remake ‘Jaanu’. On the professional front, Samantha is waiting for the release of ‘The Family Man-2’ and it marks her debut in a web series.