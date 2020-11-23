Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Nomination List For 12th Week Elimination

One of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, will bid goodbye to the viewers next month. The makers are yet to announce the Bigg Boss Telugu Grand finale date. The show organizers are trying their level best to make it more interesting and entertaining for the audience. As you all know, last night, Last Manjunath has been evicted from the house. She dropped ‘Bigg Bomb’ on Abhijeet to cook meals two times in the house.

After Lasya’s elimination, seven contestants are locked up in the house and it is likely to have another two eliminations before the Grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu.

According to the reliable sources, Akhil, Monal, Avinash and Ariyana have been nominated by the housemates of this week eviction. It is being said that Dethadi Harika seems to have saved Abhijeet from nomination with captaincy power. If one has seen the game then among the nominated contestants' Monal is the weakest of all and we have to wait and see whether will survive this week or not.

Akhil Ariyana and Avinash are the few strong contestants of the house and they have the potential to go a long way. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets: