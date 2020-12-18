Bigg Boss 4 Telugu; Monal Negative Comments Impacts Akhil Votes, May Spoil Winning Chances

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Monal Gajjar is hitting the headlines for all good reasons. Ever since she stepped out of the house, Monal’s interview videos are getting viral on social media. For those who joined late to the story, Monal filed a case against Abhijeet for abusing her sister Hemali. Looking at Abhijeet's massive fan following, Monal might have understood that her dearest friends Sohel or Akhil may not walk out with the winner title. She is going after Abhijeet in every interview and trying a lot to promote Akhil Sarthak. As you all might aware, Abhijeet's strong rival in the house is none other than Akhil. There are countless of fans are supporting Abhijeet and Akhil fan following is no match to Abhijeet's fan following.

Abhijeet is the most nominated contestant but he got saved from every elimination with the highest votes. Can't he get the same votes from his fans and followers? Who will bag the highest votes in the final voting of this season? It’s very hard to beat Abhijeet or his fan following, right from the beginning of the show, it’s crystal clear Abhijeet could be a probable winner. No doubt, he will emerge as the winner of the season. If reports are to go anything by Abhijeet has bagged top position with a majority of votes and Akhil is in the bottom list in official polls.

Netizens went on to say that Monal is trying a lot to tarnish Abhijeet by promoting Akhil. Monal promoting Akhil is really getting worse as his numbers are very horrible in every unofficial poll. Reports claims that Akhil could be the first contestant to eliminate from the top five. He is very much confident he will win the show but sadly, he could clinch the title for this season. Likewise, Monal's promotions for Akhil are nowhere going to help him.