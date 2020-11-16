Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai’s Gain, Devi Nagavalli’s Loss | Read On To Find Out

The current season of Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 seems to be topping the TRPs charts. One cannot deny the fact it is creating a lot of buzz on social media, all credit goes to the contestants for their-non-stop fights in the house. Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel have emerged as the most popular contestant of the season.

It is being speculated that Bigg Boss is likely to get extend for two to three weeks further. Bigg Boss grand finale which was supposed to take place in the second week of December is likely to be held by end of next month. In that process, Show organizers have approached evicted contestants will they be able to join back into the show. They have approached strong and fierce contestant, Popular TV anchor, Devi Nagavalli, will she re-enter into the house.

Devi Nagavalli has turned down the offer and reasons are best known to her. Later, they have approached Kumar Sai, will it be possible for him to come back into the show. Kumar Sai is believed to given his consent to re-enter in the house. Currently, he is under quarantine and will soon be joining with housemates anytime soon.

Likewise, it was Devi Nagavalli's loss and Kumar Sai’s gain because just a few weeks left for the show to pull curtains down. Most of the audience will definitely follow the show to decide the winner of the season based upon their performance. All the contestants will get wide recognition at this time in the house.