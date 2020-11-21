Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Grand Finals Date Fixed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to surpass all the expectations and is ruling the TRP charts. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was quite boring during the initial stage of the show. But, now, it has become the talk of the town. Thanks to the contestants of the show, be it Abhijeet, Akhil, Lasya, Monal, Avinash and Ariyana have grabbed several eyeballs. With each passing day, the show is getting interesting all the credits goes to the contestant of the show for their drama inside of the house. It is being said that the makers are believed to have decided to extend the season for two weeks due to good TRPs and online buzz.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was supposed to end in the second week of December but with the extension, the show will now air its grand finale episode on December 20. There’s no official announcement who will be the chief guest to the grand finale. Still, it’s not clear an official regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

On a related note, Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Lasya, Ariyana and Monal are nominated for eviction this week. According to the reliable sources, Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel and Ariyana are saved from the eviction process. Monal and Lasya are in danger zone at this moment. If it is elimination one will leave the show this Sunday, if there is no elimination with re-entry then Lasya and Monal will continue their journey in the house for few more weeks.