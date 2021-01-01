Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 created new records and thanks to all the contestants who took part in the most controversial reality show. Everyone in the show performed well and worked hard to win the title. A total of 16 contestants stepped into the house and later at the end, only five contestants were left. Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Akhil were in the top five list. Finally, Abhijeet won the title and Akhil remained as the runner up. All the contestants in the house won the hearts of the folks with their performance. Nagarjuna, the host of the show was an added element and thanks to his super hosting skills.

Now, Bigg Boss has got another record. The final episode has got the tag of one of the biggest grand finale ever with highest viewership across any Bigg Boss in India. The show has got 21.7 TVR.

Nagarjuna the host of the show took to his Twitter and tweeted, "WOWWWW!! Thank you for your loveRed heart #BBTeluguGrandFinale. We couldn’t have done it without you." For the final episode, Chiranjeevi came as the special guest. Here is the tweet made by Nagarjuna.