Is Devi Nagavalli Staring At Elimination?

Popular Telugu news presenter and a journalist Devi Nagavalli is the third person from TV9 Telugu to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Earlier, Deepthi Nallamothu and Jaffar were seen as the contestants in season 2 and season 3 respectively. Both of them did well in the show but didn't emerge as the winners. Now, let us wait and see how Devi Nagavalli performs in the show.

The latest news doing rounds in the social media is that Devi Nagavalli might face elimination this week. Some of the show buffs are trolling her on social media.

Other sections of the audience are urging to support Devi Nagavalli as she came to the show with a goal. Her name has been nominated for this week's eviction. Let’s wait and see who will face the axe this weekend. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:



I am rooting for these as of now,thought the same on day 1 too,after watching yesterday's episode it has become Crystal clear#Abijeet #akhilsarthak #Divi #DeviNagavalli these were original and didn't do any drama,were not faking..loved them#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBossTelugu — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) September 8, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 #episode1 #DeviNagavalli eeme aame lokam lo undi inkonni rojulu observe cheyyali — Oka Ammayi (@agalwhodreams) September 8, 2020

Apart from Devi Nagavalli, the other contestants who are in the danger zone are Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Akhil, Mehaboob, Sujatha, and Gangavva.