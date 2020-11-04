Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestants Safe From Elimination In 9th Week, Who's In Danger Zone?

Bigg Boss Telugu is garnering a lot of attention from all quarters. The nominated contestants for this week are-Abhijeet, Harika, Avinash, Monal and Amma Rajasekhar. As you all might aware, Sohel, Mehaboob and Akhil are nominated for this week. When Bigg Boss announced the nominated names, Mehaboob told our family is safe. Mehaboon and Sohel are the BFFs in the house. They both share an amazing rapport between them.

It wouldn’t be a crime if we said that Mehboob is the luckiest person to get Sohel as a friend because he always be the first person to support him. Recently, Akhil formed a new friendship with Sohel and Mehboob. Finally, they are safe for this week and three BFFs will be entering into the tenth week of the show. The viewers have seen Sohel, Akhil, Mehaboob's passion for the show in several instances.

It would be interesting to see who will be face axe this weekend. Currently, Amma Rajasekhar is in the red zone in unofficial polls. But, it is left to see to whom Nagarjuna will shown an exit door this weekend. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.